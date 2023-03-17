Standard Liege vs Zulte Waregem Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023 

Standard Liege welcome Zulte Waregem to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne for a matchday 30 fixture in the Jupiler League on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts will look to get back to winning ways, having suffered a 2-0 defeat at Club Brugge at the weekend. Second-half goals from Ferren Jutgla and Bjorn Meijer saw Brugge claim maximum points.

Zulte, meanwhile, were at the wrong end of an eight-goal thriller at home in their previous outing, with Gent running amok in a 6-2 away win. Julien De Sart opening the scoring in the 37th minute before Nigerian forward Gift Orban scored four goals in the second half to inspire his side to victory.

The defeat left Waregem in 17th spot in the standings, having garnered 23 points from 29 games, four points away from safety. Standard, meanwhile, occupy seventh spot with 45 points to show for their efforts after 29 outings.

Standard Liege vs Zulte Waregem Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The twi sides have clashed on 41 previous occasions, with Stnadrad leading 17-16.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Standard win 3-0 away.

Zulte are on a ten-game winless run across competitions, losing six.

Ten of the last 11 meetings between the two sides have produced at least three goals.

Standard have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games across competitions.

Four of Standard's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Standard Liege vs Zulte Waregem Prediction

Standard are the favourites to emerge triumphant, but Ronny Deila's side have blown hot and cold this campaign. On their day, the Royals are capable of getting a result against any team in the league, but their inconsistency has hampered their ability to challenge at the top of the standings.

The story has been much worse for Zulte, though, who are embroiled in relegation troubles. Their eight-game winless run has left them four points away from safety, so they need to start posting wins to avoid the drop.

Standard should claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-0 Zulte Waregem

Standard Liege vs Zulte Waregem Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Standard to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

