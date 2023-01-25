Standard vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27, 2023 

Standard Liege and Eupen will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 23 fixture on Friday (January 27).

The hosts are coming off a 4-1 defeat at Royal Antwerp. Vincent Janssen scored a brace, opening the scoring in the eighth minute before wrapping up proceedings three minutes from time.

Eupen, meanwhile, have not been in action since sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Leuven last week. Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson gave Leuven the lead in the 28th minute, but Smail Prevljak restored parity from the spot in the eighth minute of injury time.

The stalemate left them in 15th spot in the standings, having garnered 20 points from 21 games. They're outside the relegation zone on goal difference and have a game in hand. Standard, meanwhile, are sixth with 34 points.

Standard vs Eupen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Standard have 11 wins from their last 17 games against Eupen. Three games have ended in a draw, while Eupen have won thrice.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Eupen claim a 2-0 home win in a game that saw both sides end with ten men.

The last five head-to-head games between the two sides have seen at least one team fail to score.

Standard have managed just one win in their last 11 games across competitions.

Eupen's victory in November snapped their eight-game winless run against Liege.

The visitors have won just one of their last seven away games across competitions, but they're currently on a three-game unbeaten run on their travels.

Standard vs Eupen Prediction

Standard Liege have struggled to get going after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, managing just one win in six games across competitions since then.

Eupen's three-game unbeaten run on the road puts them in good stead for this game, and a positive result will boost their survival chances.

Standard are the favourites, but their inconsistency means nothing can be taken for granted. So, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Standard Liege 1-1 Eupen

Standard vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

