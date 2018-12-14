'Standing United': How Manchester United Fans Came Together to Help With Kerala Flood Relief

Manchester United has unveiled a new series of India-oriented videos specifically aimed at the 35 million fans of the club across the subcontinent. Starting this week, United will unveil one video every week until January featuring documentary-style stories from its fan community in India.

The club, which has 659 million fans worldwide, already stages the hugely popular interactive #ILOVEUNITED event in India each year, that gives them an opportunity to engage with Club legends.

Now the first video in the series - Standing United – tells the story of members of the Manchester United Supporters Club (MUSC) Kerala, who joined supporters of other clubs to provide relief and rescue to those affected, after India faced its worst floods in a century in the state of Kerala earlier this year.

Manchester United fans helped out many other football fans during the Kerala Floods

The film features MUSC Kerala members narrating their experiences and camaraderie as they became a central part of the rescue camps in Kochi. MUSC Kerala members reached out to people via social media and WhatsApp messages, urging them to donate and volunteer.

True to the spirit of the club they support, they recruited around 150 volunteers initially to supply food for people stranded in various parts of Kerala These groups were able to help more than thirty thousand families during the rescue and recovery efforts.

Phil Lynch, CEO of Media, Manchester United said: “Our fans in India are extremely important to us and the sheer passion that millions of them have for the club is incredible. We want to celebrate that devotion through engaging content, created specifically for our Indian supporters, that tells some remarkable stories of dedication and shows the extraordinary lengths people go to in order to support the club they love.”

“The growth of football in the country has been well documented and that’s reflected in what we see on our own platforms, with India consistently being in the top five territories in regards to fans viewing our content.

"Since launching our first official App and YouTube channel this year, we wanted to delve a little further and connect with our India fans on a more 'localised' level. This exclusive India-oriented video content will help us do that”.

Manchester United worked with Engage Digital Partners, sports marketing agency to produce the videos for publishing.

