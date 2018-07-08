World Cup 2018: 5 Stars of the Quarterfinals

This World Cup keeps on getting better. We thought we’d seen it all after the round of 16 had seen the back of Argentina, Spain and Portugal, and Germany hadn’t made it past the group stages, but this World Cup just keeps on producing memorable moments.

France found their way past a strong Uruguay defence, winning 2-0 in Nizhny Novgorod. The second goal was almost entirely down to a horrible error from ‘keeper Fernando Muslera, but they were the better side, and fully deserving of their spot in the semi-finals.

The big surprise of the round was the exit of Brazil, and that came at the hands of Belgium, who produced perhaps the best team performance of the tournament so far. Roberto Martinez’s men gave a masterclass in counter-attacking football, and are now looking forward to their first World Cup semi-final since 1986.

On Sunday, it was England who ended their 28-year wait for a World Cup semi-final. They comfortably beat Sweden 2-0 in Samara, and Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave players out for the final group game against Belgium, meaning they finished second in group G, is looking like a good one.

The final saw the end of the road for hosts Russia, who surprised everyone by reaching the quarters. They gave their chance one final chance when Mario Fernandes equalised late on in extra time, but it was a chance they couldn’t take, as they bowed out on penalties.

There have been some fine individual performances in the quarterfinals, and here are five of the best.

#5 Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann didn’t make the best start to the tournament, and neither did France. They were slow and unconvincing in their opening few games, and it was Kylian Mbappe who shined, not Griezmann. France have such an outstanding array of attacking talent available to them, but the Atletico Madrid man is the star, and he finally made his mark in the quarter-final against Uruguay.

He was the star of the show against the South American side. He set up the opening goal for Raphael Varane with a well-delivered free-kick and then secured victory with a strike from outside the area, that really should have been kept out by Muslera in goal. It wasn’t just the goal and assist though. He linked well with his fellow attackers and was a constant threat for what has been an almost insurmountable Uruguay defence to this point.