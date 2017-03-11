Stats: Iker Casillas breaks his Real Madrid clean sheet record

Iker Casillas is having a fantastic time with Porto and this statistic validates the Spaniard's form!!

During Porto’s victory over Arouca, the2010 World Cup winner won his 16th clean sheet of the season

Real Madrid and Spanish goalkeeping legend Iker Casillas is having a fantastic time in Portugal with Porto. The Spaniard is having a good time in Portugal, which he credits to the quieter style of life, away from all the intense limelight that he had on him during his time in the Spanish capital.

The 35-year-old joined Porto from Real Madrid in 2015 after spending almost 20 years at the Bernabeu.

Despite winning 18 major trophies, breaking Paco Buyo’s record to become Real Madrid’s most capped goalkeeper and winning the IFFHS World’s best goalkeeper five times, Casillas never managed to keep more than 15 clean sheets in a single league season.

However, during Porto’s victory over Arouca, the 2010 World Cup winner won his 16th clean sheet of the season, a feat he never achieved before in over 20 seasons as a professional. This incredible form of the former Los Blancos stop-stopper hasn’t gone unnoticed by the national team manager, with rumours that the former captain may be called up.

His previous best clean-sheet figure across a single league season has been 15, which he achieved three times during the 04/05 season, 05/06 season and 09/10 season with Real Madrid.