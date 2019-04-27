×
Stats: Mané, Salah And Firmino have scored more goals than 14 Premier League teams combined

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
27 Apr 2019, 12:22 IST

Watford v Liverpool - Premier League
Watford v Liverpool - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool's attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have been at the heart of the club's title challenge this season and they now have the numbers to prove it.

Mind-blowing statistics have revealed that the trio boasts of a combined goal tally that is more than fourteen Premier League teams this season.

In case you didn't know

Having initially endured criticism for their inconsistency and lack of efficiency in front of goal, Liverpool's star trio have silenced their critics as they continue to show off their top form in the club's race for the Premier League title.

Both Salah and Mane found the back of the net twice in Liverpool's 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town on Friday night to help their side regain their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool are in the midst of the most intense title chase in recent memory, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City hell-bent on keeping the Premier League trophy at the Etihad.

The club is also chasing European glory as they are set to face Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League next week. Should they win the fixture, the Reds will be heading to a second consecutive final in the competition under Jurgen Klopp.

The heart of the matter

The goal-scoring exploits of Salah, Mane and Firmino so far this season has taken their combined total to a staggering 52 league goals, which is more than the goal tally of fourteen clubs in the English top flight combined.

These clubs include Huddersfield Fulham, Cardiff City, Brighton, Southampton, Burnley, Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Leicester City, Everton, Watford and the Wolverhampton Wanderers.


What's next?

After their thumping win over Huddersfield, Liverpool will shift their focus to the Champions League where they are scheduled to face Barcelona in the first leg of their semi-final fixture on May 1.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
