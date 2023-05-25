"Stay with him because he won't let you down" - Steven Gerrard opens up on conversation he had with Jurgen Klopp about Liverpool star

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has claimed he spoke to manager Jurgen Klopp about keeping faith in Curtis Jones. He admits that the English midfielder has a few areas to improve but can be vital for the club in the future.

Jones has been in good form lately and scored a brace in the Reds' 3-1 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on May 15. He has had a few injury issues this season, and a section of the fans have called for the club to sell him.

Gerrard was talking to The Anfield Wrap when he revealed his conversation with Klopp about Jones. He recalled his mentality at the club and said:

"I used to make it personal with my own teammates to make sure I was best, no one out trained me, no one out-performed me on a daily basis because then I could look at a manager in the eye and say 'no no, I deserve to play in this team because I've shown you every single day or the majority of the days that I've been the best player'."

Gerrard added that he sees the same in Jones and added:

"That's the mentality you need at Liverpool, otherwise you don't last long or you don't play enough. I know he's [Curtis Jones] got that [mentality]. I remember having a conversation with Jurgen and we were talking about Curtis and he was like 'yeah, there's a few little things that we need to improve in a few areas' and all that."

The Reds legend continued:

"I said 'yeah I get that and obviously you've all seen him a lot more than me because he was spending more time at Melwood at the time,' but I said 'stay with this kid, whatever you're thinking keep him and stay with him because he won't let you down'. Once you get him right and you've fixed the few little things that you need to fix, he won't let you down, he'll be there for you. I think he's showing Jurgen that now."

Jones, 22, has made just 23 appearances, starting 12 games, for Liverpool across competitions this season, having struggled massively due to injuries. He has contributed three goals and one assist in that time.

Liverpool looking to bolster the midfield in the summer

Liverpool are keen on adding midfielders in the summer, as per reports in Sky Sports. The Reds are also working on more deals and Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out making a move for players in every position except a goalkeeper.

Liverpool are set to lose midfielders Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner on free transfers.

Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount were reported to be their top targets by The Athletic to replace the outgoing trio. However, they have backed out of signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. Meanwhile, Mount is looking to join Manchester United, if he is to leave the Blues in the summer.

Alexis Mac Alister is now reported to be close to joining Liverpool from Brighton & Hove Albion, as per ESPN. He has reportedly agreed a deal with the Reds, who are set to pay £70 million for him.

