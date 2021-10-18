“Staying as Real Madrid’s #9 for 10-11 years isn’t easy” - Riyad Mahrez hails Karim Benzema’s ‘incredible’ career

With the Ballon d'Or ceremony scheduled in just over a month, Riyad Mahrez has shared his thoughts about Karim Benzema's chances of winning the award. Mahrez himself is on the 30-man shortlist, having enjoyed a scintillating season with Manchester City, but he has only words of praise for his fellow contestant.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Riyad Mahrez expressed his support for Benzema.

"Benzema's level? No words are needed, incredible career, staying 10 or 11 years as Real Madrid's number 9 isn't easy. He deserves it and I'm happy for him, and may he score even more goals and stay at the top even longer," Mahrez said.

Karim Benzema has been the shining light for Real Madrid in recent seasons, taking up Cristiano Ronaldo's baton as the talisman for the team. After the Manchester United star left the Santiago Bernabeu for Turin in 2018, Benzema upped his goalscoring exploits, finishing the season with 30 goals - his highest since 2012.

Last season, the French international repeated the same feat, scoring another 30 goals for Madrid. Benzema has been on fire this season too, and is currently on top of both the goals and assists charts in La Liga. Now 33-year-old, Karim Benzema looks like he's in the form of his life, with 16 direct goal contributions in just eight La Liga games so far.

I hope Karim Benzema wins the Ballon d'Or: Nice manager Galtier

Because of his remarkable recent performances, quite a few managers, pundits and players have expressed their support for Karim Benzema.

This includes coaches in France's Ligue 1, especially Nice boss Christophe Galtier who claims Benzema is the best in the world:

"I do not know if he is the favourite, but I hope it's him [who wins it]. I met him [when he was] very young at Lyon and contrary to all the clichés that can be said, he is a charming boy, passionate about his work, obsessed with performance and results. [He is] the best in the world. I think he has raised his level even more in the last two seasons. I'm also very happy to see him perform well for France."

