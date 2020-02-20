Stefan Diggs hints at leaving Minnesota Vikings

Divisional Round - Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers

The NFL off-season will be interesting as teams have already begun to make salary cap room. Players who are under contract have begun to drop hints that they want a release. Most notably, Stefon Diggs has been at odds with the Vikings this year. Diggs and Kirk Cousins haven't always seen eye to eye in regards to the Vikings offense.

In 2020 social media tells it all. Diggs recently removed all Vikings' photos from his Instagram account. This is on top of him tweeting “things getting interesting.”

Things getting interesting ... — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 15, 2020

The receiver voiced disappointment early in the season. During the first five weeks, he had less than 50 yards in four of five games. His play, and the offense overall, picked up in the second half of the season. He had 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Diggs was in his first year of a five-year, $72 million contract extension. During his young career, Diggs has caught 365 passes for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has been one of the best wide receivers over his first four years. On the open market, Diggs will command a 1st round pick with any trade package. Diggs could put any offense he’s apart of into a top-flight threat.