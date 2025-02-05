Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2025

Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs will battle for three points in a South African Premiership matchday 17 clash on Friday (February 7th). The game will be played at Danie Craven Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sekhuhune at the same venue over the weekend. They went ahead through Chumani Butsaka's sixth-minute own goal while Sipho Mbule equalized in the 22nd minute. Siphesihle Mkhize was sent off for the visitors four minutes later but they held on to leave with a point.

Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to AmaZulu. Ramahlwe Mphahlele's 18th-minute own goal put the hosts ahead while Tshepang Moremi equalized five minutes later. Elmo Kambindu put the visitors ahead on the hour mark but Chiefs equalized through another own goal three minutes later.

The stalemate left AmaKhosi in fifth spot in the table, having garnered 22 points from 16 games. Stellenbosch are sixth with 20 points from 13 games.

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kaizer Chiefs have seven wins from the last 16 head-to-head games. Stellenbosch were victorious on four occasions while five games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Kaizer Chiefs claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Stellenbosch's last five home games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Kaizer Chiefs' last five games across competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Kaizer Chiefs are winless in their last six away games (four losses).

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction

Stellenbosch have won just one of their last five league games (two losses) but have three games in hand on their visitors. Steve Barker's side have continental aspirations once more but are currently eight points off the top three, having played two games fewer.

Kaizer Chiefs have won four of the last five head-to-head games (one loss). Their last six league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two teams to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Stellenbosch 1-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Stellenbosch vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 -Over 1.5 goals

