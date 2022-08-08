Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2022-23

Stellenbosch will play host to Orlando Pirates at Parow Park in the South African Premier Soccer League on Wednesday.

Stellenbosch launched their new season with a goalless draw against Marumo Gallants FC. Their objective, according to coach Steve Barker, wasn’t necessarily a win but to avoid a loss. Stellies finished fourth last term, having qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup, but hope to achieve something greater this season.

A win in their next match will likely put them in the right mood. However, Orlando Pirates, who are on a renaissance campaign, will be a thorn in the flesh of many and not just Stellenbosch.

Orlando Pirates had a dream start to the season with a 1-0 win over Swallows. They have high hopes for the new season. Their previous campaign wasn’t good enough as they finished in sixth place without a continental qualification. The Bucs have been runners-up in the PSL six times and have won the title four times, but the last time was in 2011-12.

Currently in the fourth spot, Orlando Pirates will hope to press on by grabbing every possible point from each game, including the upcoming.

The meeting will be one of the top attractions of the Premier Soccer League's second matchday, with a narrow victory the likely outcome.

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have been victorious on two occasions in their last five clashes, while both sides have shared the spoils three other times.

Stellenbosch form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-D

Orlando Pirates form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Stellenbosch

Right winger Juan Carlos Ortiz has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Injury: Juan Carlos Ortiz.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Orlando Pirates

New signing Bienvenu Eva Nga, who joined from Chippa United, is expected to lead the Bucs’ attack once again. The Cameroonian striker broke his duck for Orlando Pirates in their 1-0 win over Swallows on Saturday.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Predicted Xls

Stellenbosch (4-5-1): Sage Stephens (GK), Athenkosi Mcaba, Mogamad de Goede, Glen Hahn, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Nhlanhla Mgaga, Fawaaz Basadien, Titus, Dean David van Rooyen, Sihle Nduli, Junior Mendieta

Orlando Pirates (3-4-2-1): Richard Ofori (GK), James Monyane, Tapelo Nyongo, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thembinkosi Lorch, Thabang Monare, Goodman Mosele, Bienvenu Eva Nga, Kabelo Dlamini, Deon Hotto

Stellenbosch vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Stellenbosch have not been defeated at home in their last five meetings. They will hope to extend that streak to six come Wednesday and will likely push for a second straight win at Parow Park. The visitors lost their previous away match and cannot afford another back-to-back setback.

Stellenbosch, who are bent on claiming their first full points, are expected to seal a slim victory over the Bucs.

Prediction: Stellenbosch 1-0 Orlando Pirates

