“Step on their necks, son”, “Always feel comfortable when he’s playing” – Manchester United fans thrilled with display from ‘brilliant footballer’ in 1-0 win at Southampton

Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
Modified Aug 27, 2022 08:29 PM IST

Manchester United fans are pleased with Tyrelle Malacia after taking all three points against Southampton in their Premier League clash on August 27.

The Red Devils rallied well to a 1-0 victory over their difficult opponents at St. Mary's Stadium. Bruno Fernandes' goal secured the second win of the season for the visitors.

New signing Malacia performed remarkably, stunning the Southampton attack with his vibrant display of tackles and chase-downs. He has continued in exciting form since joining the Red Devils.

United fans took to Twitter to hail the former Feyenoord left-back after their win against Southampton.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Tyrell Malacia is a brilliant footballer
Malacia got that left back on hold i don’t see how Luke Shaw is coming back sorry
Malacia is vocal!! I love it!! Step on their necks, son
This is Malacia's appreciation tweet
Manchester United needs to pay Feyenoord an extra $50m for giving us Malacia 👏
Malacia cost less than cucurella and he is performing better than him
Another very good performance by Malacia. Always feel comfortable when he’s playing. https://t.co/80C5CdGKF2
Malacia is a first team all perimeter defender. He moving like 1996 Gary Payton twitter.com/godbinna/statu…

Fans will hope Malacia can continue to lead the charge from left-back as the Red Devils seek redemption.

Manchester United had a poor start to the season, losing against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. However, with two wins in a row against Liverpool and Southampton, they look set to continue in fine form.

Manchester United see off Southampton with a 1-0 win

Manchester United made it two wins on the bounce after they saw Southampton off 1-0 on the south coast.

It was a much better away showing compared to their last few outings. The Red Devils saw off the home side to claim all three points via a Bruno Fernandes strike in the second half.

They first came close to scoring in the 19th minute, but Christian Eriksen could not steer his header into the back of the net.

The Red Devils ended the half looking slightly better than their hosts but still went into the break with a 0-0 score on the board.

Erik ten Hag's side started the second half with an eye on goal. They were unfortunate to see Scott McTominay's effort not go in with 49 minutes played.

The visitors got their goal after 55 minutes, with Diogo Dalot’s cross finding a late surge into the box from Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder expertly found the back of the net to score a sublime goal and put the Red Devils ahead on the day. The half saw Southampton labor to find an equalizer but they failed to do so.

Manchester United next host Leicester City on Thursday, September 1 and will hope to add better results to the ones they have racked up already.

