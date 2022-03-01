"Stepped up to be a real leader" - Noel Whelan says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will find it hard to ignore calls to hand star player new contract

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes Alexandre Lacazette has stepped up to become a leader for Arsenal in recent weeks.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departing the Emirates in January, Lacazette is the only experienced forward still left in the squad. The Frenchman is a consistent presence upfront and has partnered well with the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe.

Lacazette's current deal with the club ends in the summer, following which he will become a free agent. There have been no concrete suggestions that the Gunners want to extend the 30-year-old's stay in north London and he looks set to leave on a Bosman move.

Whelan, however, believes it will be hard for Arsenal to ignore calls for a new contract for Lacazette based on his recent performances.

He told Football Insider:

“He’s got a part to play beyond this summer, for sure. He’s stepped up to be a real leader in this Arsenal side. He’s taken the responsibility and that’s commendable considering all the speculation about his future.”

The Englishman added that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta may have second thoughts about the club letting the player go.

Whelan stated:

“He is still putting in these top performances and showing this professionalism despite his contract situation and despite what happened with Aubameyang. He has got some real character about him. Arteta must be looking and thinking: 'How can I let a player like this go.'”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“We don’t have contracts that run for 20 years, it’s our job. I can only praise him and try to help him”. Mikel Arteta on Alexandre Lacazette contract: “He behaves like someone who wants to stay with us. We don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the season”.“We don’t have contracts that run for 20 years, it’s our job. I can only praise him and try to help him”. Mikel Arteta on Alexandre Lacazette contract: “He behaves like someone who wants to stay with us. We don’t know what’s going to happen at the end of the season”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC“We don’t have contracts that run for 20 years, it’s our job. I can only praise him and try to help him”. https://t.co/v9gIRTJyM1

He concluded:

“It will be hard to ignore not only the performances but also the character and attitude he’s shown. He could stay yet.”

Alexandre Lacazette has been crucial for Arsenal this season

Lacazette's goal record this season doesn't make for very good reading as he has found the back of the net just five times in 25 matches across all competitions.

However, he is still crucial to Arsenal's style of play under Arteta. Lacazette is the focal point of the Gunners' high press and his hold-up play has helped the young and inexperienced forwards around him thrive. The Frenchman has recorded six assists in the ongoing campaign.

Lacazette's work-rate is also noteworthy and paid dividends during his side's victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week. He worked hard despite not enjoying much success throughout the match and eventually forced an own goal to win the match for Arsenal in second-half injury time.

The forward is likely to be vital to the Gunners' plans for the rest of the season as they target a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Edited by Diptanil Roy