Can Steve Bruce propel West Bromwich Albion to automatic promotion?

Steve Bruce's appointment at the Hawthorns came as no surprise as congestion on the Championship fixture list took a toll on Valerin Ismael. West Bromwich Albion mustered a solitary win in their last five games, as they dropped three places to fifth in the EFL Championship table.

What went wrong for Ismael at West Bromwich Albion?

The French manager's first season at the Hawthorns could not have gotten off to a better start as they stayed unbeaten for ten games. Their first defeat in the league came against Stoke City in the first week of October.

Things subsequently unraveled for Ismael's men.

A couple of games later, they visited Swansea City. Despite taking the lead as early as the first minute of the game, the Baggies dropped all three points after Jamie Patterson slammed the winner for the hosts in the 84th minute.

The month of October raised serious concerns regarding the Baggies' mental tenacity to push for automatic promotion. A game later, they crumbled against Fulham 3-0.

Despite boasting a strong first XI in the division, West Brom's fortunes have faltered mostly due to their underperformance in pressure moments. Their recent run in January was too much for owners who are aiming for immediate promotion to the Premier League.

Steve Bruce brings a wealth of experience

Steve Bruce's appointment makes good sense given his experience in the English top-flight. Bruce's latest role as Newcastle boss was fairly good given the lack of support he received from their fans.

His first priority will be to change the shape of West Brom's formation. Their back-three system has been quite fragile in recent weeks with Shaun Hutchinson being the only exception.

Jake Cooper's inexperience has cost the Baggies some crucial points against Preston and Millwall. Murray Wallace's inconsistencies cannot be ignored any further.

Bruce needs to switch to a traditional back-four to bring in Nigerian Semi Ajayi back into the first team. Ajayi could be deployed as both a stopper as well as a ball-playing defender if West Brom are to continue playing from the back.

Another worrying factor for West Brom is the lack of goal-scoring contributions from their midfielders. Apart from Alex Mowatt, no other midfielder has scored a goal this season. They are heavily dependent on their front two - Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson - to provide them with goals.

Steve Bruce will only have one-third of the season to get the Baggies back on track.

Edited by Diptanil Roy