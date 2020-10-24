Steve McManaman predicts the result for Barcelona v Real Madrid

Real Madrid are set to travel to Camp Nou to take on Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season.

Given the immense history and quality of players at both clubs, El Clasico is by far the biggest game in the world of football and hundreds of millions will tune in to watch Real Madrid and Barcelona battle it out for glory.

Neither side have exactly been in the best of form so far, with Los Blancos coming into the clash on the back of consecutive defeats, while the Blaugrana have not won any of their previous two league games.

With few hours to go until the latest installment of football's biggest blockbuster, anticipation is rife and fans and pundits alike have weighed in on the discussion of who would win the game.

One man who has also chipped in is Steve McManaman and the former Real Madrid man gave his verdict on the fixture while speaking at an event in his role as a LaLiga ambassador.

Steve McManaman predicts a Real Madrid victory, gives his opinion on Zinedine Zidane

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

The former England international represented Real Madrid for four years after joining the Spanish giants from Liverpool.

“I normally choose the victors by whoever is playing at home because it’s such an intense atmosphere in El Clásico"

Advertisement

''At a lot of Spanish games the away fans are normally stuck as high as they possibly can at the top of the stadium, meaning you can only hear the home fans."

"If the game is at Madrid, I normally choose Real Madrid of course but if it’s at Barcelona I’d go for Barcelona."

"The way that both teams are playing at the minute I think Real Madrid is the better team and they look stronger defensively, so I would choose Real Madrid.”

He was also asked about his former teammate Zinedine Zidane and whether he thought he would be a coach during his playing days.

''No, not at the time. He was an incredible footballer who was quiet at the beginning before he learned Spanish. He retired at the top of his game, he lived in Madrid and he kept himself to himself."

"Of course, Real Madrid always used him in an ambassadorial role but for him to step back in with Carlo Ancelotti as his number two before being given the manager’s job, and then to achieve what he achieved in winning three Champions League titles in two and a half years, was just an incredible sight to see."

On whether Zidane's coaching legacy would outweigh his playing career, McManaman was emphatic with his response.

''Yes, absolutely. He stopped playing 10-15 years ago, so people are now growing up knowing Zinedine Zidane the manager."

Advertisement

"Only older people to a certain extent know what he achieved as a player.''

Barcelona would be looking to get back on track in LaLiga with a victory over Real Madrid, as they currently sit in eighth spot, albeit with a game in hand.

The Catalan giants failed to win any of the two El Clasico fixtures last season and did not score in either match.