Steven Bergwijn could be the ideal replacement for Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United

James Reeve
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
199   //    09 May 2019, 07:58 IST

PSV v ADO Den Haag - Eredivisie
PSV v ADO Den Haag - Eredivisie

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a number of tough decisions to make this summer, including Alexis Sanchez's long-term future with the club.

Sanchez has been a disappointment since joining the Red Devils from Premier League rivals Arsenal, with just three goals and six assists since arriving in January last year.

The 30-year-old Chile international is expected to depart Old Trafford this summer and one potential long-term replacement appears to be available.

According to reports out of the Netherlands, 21-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn is set to leave the club this summer, with Premier League teams such as United, Arsenal and Liverpool all previously linked with a move.

The young Dutch international has had a strong season in the Eredivisie, registering 14 goals and a 12 assists while playing on both wings.

Bergwijn is a truly promising attacking player, averaging three shots per game along with 3.1 dribbles and 2 key passes.

With Solskjaer's team needing a creative boost out wide, the Dutchman could be seen as the ideal replacement for the potentially departing Sanchez.

Considering Anthony Martial could also be out the door this summer, Solskjaer will need to move quickly to find replacements as he looks to build the team in his own image.

The Norwegian was a part of a United team that prided itself on strong wingers, with the likes of Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, and could be looking to emulate a similar style but for the modern game.

Bergwijn has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons in the Dutch top tier and his ability to play on both the right and the left side of the pitch will be a valuable asset for a team looking to get younger on the wings.

His ability to create while also score goals with provide some additional flexibility and could give Manchester United some creativity they have lacked at times this season.

With other Premier League teams sniffing around, however, it may be a challenge for the club to lure him to the North West, especially after missing out on Champions League football next season.

Given Bergwijn's burgeoning potential and the fact that he has a contract with PSV until 2022, any potential deal is going to cost United a lot of money.

