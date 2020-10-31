Steven Gerrard must ensure Glasgow Rangers do not repeat familiar mistakes to claim long-awaited title

When Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers beat Neil Lennon's Celtic 2-1 on 29 December 2019, they claimed a crucial advantage in a tight title race between the two great rivals.

The win put Steven Gerrard's side within two points of the leaders, but crucially with a game in hand. Many observers felt the result, and impressive nature of the performance, could signal a change of guard in Scotland. Rangers had steadily improved during 18 months under the former Liverpool player's management and they were starting to look like a genuine threat to Celtic once more.

Unfortunately for Steven Gerrard that didn't prove to be the case. After that impressive victory Rangers stuttered, losing three and drawing two of their next 10 matches. Neil Lennon's side won nine of their next 10 games to open up a 13-point lead over their rivals and claim their ninth consecutive title when the season ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a crushing end to a season that had held such promise for Steven Gerrard and his men.

However Steven Gerrard's side have shaken off the disappointment and started the 2020-21 season in fine fashion, defeating Celtic comfortably in the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are firing on all cylinders

Ten victories and two draws from 12 matches has seen them open up a six point lead over a stuttering Celtic. They have also enjoyed an excellent start to their Europa League programme, winning their first two games against Standard Liege and Lech Poznan, after comfortably progressing through three knock-out matches to reach the group stage.

While fans of the side will be allowing themselves to feel optimistic, there will also be some caution, knowing that they have been here before during Steven Gerrard's time in charge, only to collapse under the pressure of Celtic's relentlessness.

However, Gerrard and his developing side are showing signs they have learned from the mistakes of previous seasons. After the most recent victory over Celtic, there were wasn't the same emotional reaction that Gerrard and his players had shown in December 2019.

Perhaps feeling less emotional due to the lack of a passionate crowd, the celebration of Gerrard and his players was relatively muted and there seemed to be a recognition that there is still a great deal of work left to be done if they are to stop Celtic from winning 10 in a row.

The reaction of Gerrard and his players suggested a growing maturity that has been lacking in previous seasons.

Their summer recruitment has also provided them with much needed strength in depth in key areas, particularly in the forward positions. Over the last two years Steven Gerrard's side has been heavily reliant on Alfredo Morelos and Jermaine Defoe to provide them with goals.

The signing of talented playmaker Ianis Hagi on a permanent contract has added another dimension to their play, while the acquisitions of Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten has provided much needed competition for places.

However, arguably the greatest improvement has come in their defensive play, with the team having only conceded three goals in the league all season. The signing of goalkeeper Jon McLaughlan on a free transfer was a masterstroke, and has provided Allan McGregor with serious competition for his place which has brought out the best in both players.

The signings of Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun have also bolstered Gerrard's defensive options, while James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Borna Barisic have continued to excel.

All the signs are saying that winds of change are blowing in Glasgow and Scotland in 2020-21. Steven Gerrard, his staff and players will be aiming to ensure lessons have been learned and past mistakes not repeated.

If they do then Glasgow Rangers could be lifting the league title once more at the end of the season.