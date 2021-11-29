Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa plot move to sign Liverpool star - Reports

Reports have suggested that former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard will set his sights on his former team in this coming transfer window. The Liverpool legend is intent on striking a deal for Reds defender Joe Gomez by the beginning of next year.

After struggling with injuries to their center backs last season, Liverpool brought in £36 million-rated Ibrahima Konate as their sole summer signing this season. Despite recovering from a major injury last season, Joe Gomez has struggled for game time for the Merseyside club this season.

The Englishman has barely got chances despite being fully fit and could be tempted by the approach by Gerrard.

Five years ago today, we signed Joe Gomez for £3.5m



Doesn't get spoken about much, but that's one of football's biggest bargains of the past decade

With the arrival of Konate knocking Gomez down the pecking order at the club, Gerrard will hope to take advantage of the situation and strengthen his Villa side. The Liverpool legend will be hoping to strike a deal with the player and his former club to see the player arrive on a temporary basis to start.

An offer from Gerrard and Villa might tempt the Liverpool defender to make the move and get some much-needed game time under his belt. Jurgen Klopp has yet to comment on the approach and it is not yet known if Liverpool will let the defender go out on loan.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard will be hoping to strike a deal and strengthen his team’s shaky defense with a quality addition in this winter's transfer window.

We have to be defensively stable and ruthless: Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool

Liverpool v Southampton - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have moved into second place in the Premier League table, just two points behind Chelsea. Klopp has credited their great run of form to his key players who have returned from injury, noting that their brilliance has guided Liverpool up the table so far.

Most goals scored in last 6 PL matches



Liverpool - 22

CHELSEA - 18



Most goals conceded in last 6 PL matches



MAN UTD - 16

However, after the game against Southampton, the German manager was not too happy with Liverpool's defending. He said:

"Talking about the stability, I was not happy with the chances we conceded today, to be honest. I have no problem if Ali has to make saves in a game but these saves were spectacular, one-on-one with the goalkeeper twice shouldn’t happen in a game too often."

Klopp added:

"We have to work on that to be as stable, as serious, ruthless defensively as somehow possible so that gives us the platform to play football and then we can score."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar