Steven Gerrard signs two-year contract extension with Rangers

13 Dec 2019

Rangers FC v BSC Young Boys: Group G - UEFA Europa League

Steven Gerrard has committed his future to Rangers by signing a two-year contract extension with the Scottish outfit, the club announced on Friday.

Liverpool legend extends his Ibrox stay

The former Liverpool captain left his youth coaching role on Merseyside and joined Rangers for his managerial debut on a four-year deal in the summer of 2018.

The 39-year-old has largely impressed during his first campaign with the club, guiding them to a runners-up finish in the Scottish Premiership and the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Speaking to the Rangers' official website, Gerrard said,

"I’m delighted to be extending my stay at this fantastic football club. When Dave King approached me about the possibility of extending my contract with Rangers, it was a very easy decision to make because I’m very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the club.

"I’d like to thank the Board for the backing they have given me already in my time at the Club and also most importantly, the Rangers fans who have given me and the team such tremendous backing both this season and last."

Gerrard was previously tipped to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's next manager but it appears his much-awaited reurn to Merseyside will have to wait.

Rangers currenly sit at second place in the Scottish Premiership and are next scheduled to face Motherwell on Sunday.

