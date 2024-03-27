Stevenage vs Bolton Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024 

Stevenage and Bolton battle for three points in a League One matchday 41 clash on Friday (March 29).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Carlisle over the weekend. Daniel Butterworth scored a brace to put Stevenage two goals up with 25 minutes remaining. Alex MacDonald halved the deficit from the spot in the 82nd minute before Terence Vancooten restored parity deep into injury time.

Bolton, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 1-0 defeat at Derby in a battle for second place a fortnight ago. Kane Wilson's 78th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat saw the Trotters drop to third in the standings, having garnered 74 points from 39 games. Stevenage, meanwhile, are seventh with 62 points to show for their efforts after 39 games.

Stevenage vs Bolton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the fourth meeting between the two sides. Bolton were victorious on all three previous occasions.

Their most recent clash in October saw Bolton win 3-2 at home in the reverse fixture.

All three head-to-head games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Stevenage are winless in five league games, losing twice.

Five of Bolton's last six league games, including the last four, have had higher-scoring second halves than the first.

Stevenage have the second-best home defensive record in the league, conceding 15 goals in 19 games.

Five of Bolton's last seven away games have had goals at both ends.

Stevenage vs Bolton Prediction

Stevenage are one point behind the playoff spots, so a win could take them into the top-six. However, the Boro have struggled in recent weeks, with their five-game winless streak hampering their promotion aspirations.

Bolton are also just one point behind second-placed Derby but have a game in hand. The Horwich outfit have a 100% record in this fixture but their recent away record has not been up to par.

Although ether side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Stevenage 1-1 Bolton

Stevenage vs Bolton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals