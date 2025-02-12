"Still consider him the most complete player of all time" - When Oliver Kahn snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to name the GOAT

Back in 2024, legendary goalkeeper Oliver Kahn snubbed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in his pick for the greatest player of all time (GOAT). He opted for Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario, despite the debate around the "GOAT" mainly focusing on Messi and Ronaldo.

It is no surprise that Kahn picked Ronaldo Nazario over the legendary duo. Before the emergence of Ronaldo and Messi, the Brazilian striker was easily one of the most exciting players in the world. He led his country to win the FIFA World Cup in 2002, scoring twice to beat Oliver Kahn's Germany 2-0 in the final of the competition.

When discussing his GOAT pick, the Germany legend admitted (via FootBoom):

"For me, Ronaldo was much better than Messi and Cristiano. I still consider him the most complete player of all time. The Brazilian was the best player I've ever seen."

Many years have passed since Ronaldo Nazario had the world at his feet. The Brazilian has now delved into club ownership, becoming the president of Spanish outfit Real Valladolid in 2018. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, on the other hand, are still playing, despite the Portuguese legend now 40 years, while the Argentine playmaker is 37.

When Cristiano Ronaldo stated that Lionel Messi rivalry had ended

Back in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo stated that his rivalry with Lionel Messi had come to an end. By this point, the duo had left Europe. Ronaldo had joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while Messi joined Inter Miami in the USA.

During a press conference, Ronaldo said (via ESPN):

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing."

He continued:

"He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that.

"We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed an era of true dominance in world football, winning a combined 13 Ballon d'Or awards. While Messi clinched eight of those, Ronaldo won five.

