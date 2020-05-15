Stint with Real Madrid one of the most 'beautiful and important' spells of his career, says David Beckham

David Beckham in action for Real Madrid

David Beckham took some time to answer questions sent to him by the students of the Real Madrid Graduate School. The English legend, along with Los Blancos icon Emilio Butragueño took part in a video conference call to speak to the students of the Real Madrid school and looked back upon his illustrious spell at the Santiago Bernabéu.

One of the most interesting questions he was asked was how he reflects on the time he spent in the Spanish capital. Beckham began by saying, (h/t Managing Madrid)

"The four years I spent at Real Madrid were among the most beautiful and important spells of my career. The relationship with the fans, getting the chance to walk out into the Bernabéu and play in one of the greatest stadiums in the world of football. I have very fond memories of that time."

Beckham went on to talk about how winning the La Liga and how it was a 'special' moment for both him and Real Madrid. The Englishman continued,

"A really special moment was when we won LaLiga. It was an incredible achievement because it was a crucial season for the club and for me. It didn’t look like we were going to win, but we managed it."

The former Manchester United legend also spoke of a fond memory he has with Zinedine Zidane, the current coach of Real Madrid, during his playing days.

"Another memory I have was Zidane’s last training session. He sat down next to me and said, ‘thank you for everything you’ve done, for being a wonderful teammate’, it was a beautiful moment."

Beckham and Zinedine Zidane shared the pitch for Real Madrid

When asked about what his most outstanding achievement was, which was the last question of the conference call, Beckham reflected upon how proud he is of his wife, Victoria Beckham, and his family.

The former Real Madrid superstar ended saying,

"I’ve played in and won big leagues but the thing I am most proud of is my family. My wife and I have built something truly important and that is my greatest achievement."

Real Madrid back in action

After conducting COVID-19 tests for all their first-team staff, Real Madrid have resumed training at their prestigious campus Real Madrid City in the Spanish capital. They have been boosted by the returns of long-term absentees Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard as they look to get their season back on track.

Before the season was suspended due to the virus outbreak, Real Madrid were hot on the trails of rivals Barcelona in the chase for the La Liga Santander title and stood just two points behind them.

The Serbian forward is set for a spell on the sidelines after fracturing his heel

Zidane, however, was dealt a blow ahead of the resumption of their training as €60m signing Luka Jović fractured his heel. The Serbian Real Madrid forward is expected to spend some time on the sidelines. However, Mariano Diaz is set to join the first-team and provide cover for the legendary Karim Benzema.

La Liga president Javier Tebas hopes that the Spanish top-flight can resume by mid-June. If that is the case, Real Madrid will be back in action and will be relieved to see their lengthy injury list shorten considerably ahead of the restart.