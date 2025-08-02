Stockport vs Bolton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025 

Stockport County and Bolton Wanderers will begin their League One campaign when they square off on Sunday (August 3rd). The game will be played at Edgeley Park.
The home side have not been in competitive action since falling to a penalty shootout defeat to Leyton Orient in the League One Playoff semifinal in May 2025. They finalized preparations for the new season with a 1-0 defeat to Hull City in a friendly. Mason Burstow scored the match-winner with 15 minutes left on the clock.
Bolton's last league game came when they concluded last season's League One campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Stevenage. Their final pre-season friendly came in a 2-0 victory over Preston. Amario Cozier-Duberry and Joel Randall scored second-half goals to settle the game.
Stockport vs Bolton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 31st meeting between the two sides. They are evenly split down the middle with 11 wins apiece while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Stockport claimed a 1-0 away win.
- Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Stockport's last seven League One games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Bolton ended last season with a six-game winless streak, losing four games in this sequence.
- Stockport are unbeaten in their last 10 League One games (including the playoffs) in regulation time (seven wins).
Stockport vs Bolton Prediction and Betting Tips
Stockport narrowly missed out on the League One playoff final, falling at the semifinal stage. The Hatters will hope to build on this and will be among the sides targeting promotion to the EFL Championship.
Bolton Wanderers were also tipped to battle it out for promotion last season but a shambolic end to the campaign saw their promotion hopes falter. They have to put that behind them ahead of another campaign and will target a win to start their season on a high. The Trotters had a perfect pre-season campaign, winning all five friendlies and keeping a clean sheet in four wins.
The first game of the season could set the tone for the rest of the season. Back the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Stockport 2-1 Bolton
Stockport vs Bolton Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Stockport to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals