Stoke City 1-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings, Premier League 2017/18

Arsenal were surprisingly defeated by Stoke City away from home despite a dominant performance, here are the player ratings.

@@masonmcdonagh by masonmcdonagh4 Opinion 20 Aug 2017, 10:37 IST

Jese troubled the Arsenal defence throughout the match

Stoke gained some revenge after their thrashing by Arsenal at home at the end of last season with a surprising 1-0 victory over the North London side.

Arsenal had many chances to take the lead in the first half and were denied two potential penalties with a foul on Hector Bellerin and a handball. However, it was Stoke who would take the lead early in the second half through their new loan signing Jese Rodriguez, as his low left footed strike made its way past Petr Cech.

Arsenal were then denied an equaliser as Alexandre Lacazette found himself marginally offside after he rifled home a left-footed strike inside the box. Another penalty shout was ignored in the second half as another handball was waved away.

This makes a disappointing second game of the season for Arsenal as this time they weren’t able to escape defeat like they did at home to Leicester City. On the other hand, Stoke will be delighted to have beaten a top side at the Bet365 stadium to get their first three points on the board.

Here we look at the player ratings from today’s game. (All the ratings are out of 10)

Stoke City

Jack Butland – 8

An incredible save from an oncoming Ramsey kept the score line 0-0 in the first half and he continued to make a good contribution and good saves all game.

Mame Biram Diouf – 5

He allowed both Welbeck and Bellerin to find themselves in dangerous positions on too many occasions and was lucky not to be at fault for a first half Arsenal goal.

Kurt Zouma – 8

The Chelsea loanee defended extremely well, cutting out so many of Arsenal’s attacks and timed his last ditch tackles to perfection on numerous occasions. It was an excellent performance from the young central defender.

Zouma schooled Arsenal forwards

Ryan Shawcross - 6

Defended well but was finding it difficult to deal with midfield runs from Welbeck and Ramsey at times.

Geoff Cameron – 7

Did well on the left side of the back three and kept Chamberlain from getting into Stoke’s box.

Erik Pieters – 7

Defended very well and stood strong to deny Chamberlain few chances of getting past him going forward.

Darren Fletcher – 5

The veteran midfielder struggled to deal with the fluidity of Arsenal’s midfield and allowed Ramsey to make many late runs into the box. He put in a good defensive shift but it certainly wasn’t a very good performance.

Joe Allen – 6

Looked to help Stoke break on the counter but found it hard to deal with Ramsey and Xhaka with their creativeness just outside the box. His job going forward became less important in the second half as Stoke sat so deep.

Xherdan Shaqiri – N/A

Was forced off early through injury and replaced by Englishman Berahino.

Jese Rodriguez – 7

He was handed his Stoke debut and looked to be non-existent for the whole of the first half. However, early in the second half a good in behind Arsenal’s defence and a superb left footed finish gave Stoke the lead.

Maxim Choupo-Moting – 6

Stoke’s new signing made some intelligent early runs and gave Arsenal’s defence a nervy start, but soon after they had the striker under control. He put in a strong shift but didn’t look particularly threatening.

Substitutions:

Saido Berahino – 6

It’s always hard coming on for an injured player in the first half and that proved as he made minimal impact. Became much more of a threat in the second half as Stoke looked to counter attack with Arsenal controlling the ball.

Ramadan Sobhi – N/A

The Egyptian could not make much of an impact with Stoke defending so deep but put in a focused performance when coming off the bench to deny Arsenal a goal.

Bruno Martins Indi – N/A

Coming on with just a minute to play he concentrated and defended well but it was not much of an important part of Stoke’s performance.