Stoke City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Action in the EFL Championship continues this week, as eighth-placed Stoke City take on struggling Barnsley at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke will be looking to continue the solid run they’ve been on since late September, while Barnsley will be desperate to record their first win of the 2020-21 campaign.

Stoke City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

After struggling somewhat at the start of the season, Stoke are now on a three-game unbeaten run in league action. Their most recent match saw them defeat Luton Town 2-0, moving them up into eighth position in the league table.

Barnsley, meanwhile, have yet to record a single win in 2020-21. They’ve lost three of their opening five matches, drawing the other two, but they most recently secured a point against top-of-the-table Bristol City, which would’ve boosted their confidence.

Interestingly, these two sides have faced off on 60 occasions in the past, with both teams winning on 22 occasions. Last season saw a pair of big wins for Stoke, though – defeating the Tykes 2-4 at Oakwell and 4-0 at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Barnsley form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Stoke City vs Barnsley Team News

Stoke will be without James McClean, Joe Allen and James Chester, all of whom are injured. However, newly-signed goalkeeper Angus Gunn could make his debut for the Potters in this game.

Injured: James McClean, Joe Allen, James Chester

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley will be unable to call upon Ben Williams and Michael Sollbauer, as both men are sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Ben Williams, Michael Sollbauer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Stoke City predicted XI (3-4-3): Angus Gunn, Nathan Collins, Danny Batth, Tommy Smith, Nick Powell, Jon Obi Mikel, Josh Tymon, Tyrese Campbell, Steven Fletcher, Tom Ince

Barnsley predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Jack Walton, Jordan Williams, Mads Andersen, Michal Helik, Clarke Oduor, Romal Palmer, Herbie Kane, Alex Mowatt, Luke Thomas, Conor Chaplin, Cauley Woodrow

Stoke City vs Barnsley Prediction

After a sticky start to the season, Stoke have improved massively under Michael O’Neill and despite some injuries, they should have enough to overcome Barnsley.

The Tykes’ form has been diabolical since 2020-21 started, and although they have some firepower up front, Stoke’s defence is solid and so Barnsley will likely struggle to break them down. A narrow home win seems like the most likely outcome in this encounter.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Barnsley