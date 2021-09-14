Stoke City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Stoke City host Barnsley at the Bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with both sides experiencing contrasting seasons so far.

Stoke City have had a strong season so far and are currently third in the table. Michael O'Neill's side are going into the game off the back of a 2-1 win against Huddersfield last time out and should be confident of getting all three points against a poor Barnsley side on Wednesday.

Barnsley have had an underwhelming season, having only won one game across all competitions so far. Markus Schopp's side are currently 17th in the league and will be going into Wednesday's game following a 3-0 loss against Bournemouth at the weekend. It is going to be a huge ask for the Tykes to pick up points against a strong Stoke City side.

Both sides will want to win Wednesday's game for different reasons and that should make it a well-contested matchup.

Stoke City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Stoke City have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of their last five games, with Barnsley only winning one.

Barnsley came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in February. Goals from Callum Styles and Daryl Dike were enough to secure victory on the night.

Stoke City Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Barnsley Form Guide: W-L-D-D-L

Stoke City vs Barnsley Team News

Kitching is suspended for the game

Stoke City

Stoke City have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against Huddersfield last time out.

Nick Powell and Tyrese Campbell are still unavailable for the game due to injury.

Injured: Nick Powell, Tyrese Campbell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Barnsley will have a host of players missing for Wednesday's game. Liam Kitching has been suspended for the game, while Ben Williams, Jordan Williams, Carlton Morris and Mads Juel Andersen are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Ben Williams, Jordan Williams, Carlton Morris, Mads Juel Andersen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Liam Kitching

Stoke City vs Barnsley Predicted XI

📸 It's 14 years since 'Stan' grabbed the winner away at Stoke City, our last win there. 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/Mxfpc4c78h — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) September 13, 2021

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik; Ben Wilmot, Harry Souttar, Leo Ostigard; Josh Tymon, Mario Vrancic, Romaine Sawyers, Sam Clucas, Tom Smith; Jacob Brown, Steve Fletcher

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bradley Collins; Jasper Moon, Michal Helik, Toby Sibbick; Callum Styles, Claudio Gomes, Romal Palmer, Callum Brittain; Clarke Oduor, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow

Stoke City vs Barnsley Prediction

The two sides are in contrasting runs of form and that should come to the fore in Wednesday's fixture.

We predict Stoke City will win the game easily.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-0 Barnsley

