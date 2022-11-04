Stoke City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5, 2022 

Stoke City will welcome Birmingham City to the Bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (November 5).

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory at Wigan Athletic in midweek. Josh Tymon scored just past the hour mark to settle the contest. Birmingham, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw against Millwall at home.

The draw saw the West Midlands outfit drop to 13th in the standings, having garnered 24 points from 18 games. Stoke, meanwhile, are 17th with 22 points from 18 games.

Stoke City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 107 previous meetings, Stoke have 44 wins to Birmingham's 38.

Their most recent meeting in February saw the two sides share the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Stoke are unbeaten in the league after scoring first this term, winning six and drawing once in seven games.

Three of their last four games with Birmingham have ended in draws.

Birmingham have just one clean sheet in their last five away league games.

Stoke have won just two of their eight home games in the league this season.

Birmingham have the joint-best defensive record in the Championship this term, conceding just 15 goals in 18 games.

Stoke City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Stoke snapped their three-game losing run with their midweek victory, which saw them steer further clear of the relegation zone.

Stoke City FC @stokecity Make sure you join us in ST4 on Saturday Make sure you join us in ST4 on Saturday 🎫

Meanwhile, Birmingham's stringent defence is the joint-best in the league, but that's negated by their lack of bite at the other end.

Draws have been a recurring them in games between Stoke and Birmingham, with three of their last four games ending in stalemates. Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could to be shared in a goalless encounter.

Prediction: Stoke City 0-0 Birmingham City

Stoke City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Three of their last four head-to-head games have ended in draws.)

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Four of Stoke's last five games have seen one team fail to score.)

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced two goals or fewer).

