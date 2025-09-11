Stoke City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Stoke City face Birmingham City in the fifth round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the points table, having lost just once in four games.

Mark Robins' Stoke are coming off their first league defeat of the season, a 1-0 home reverse a fortnight ago to West Bromwich Albion. Despite dominating possession, Stoke came undone, thanks to Nat Phillips' 14th-minute strike for the visitors.

The defeat snapped the Potters' perfect start to the season, dropping them to third in the standings, with nine points from four games, winning three.

Meanwhile, Chris Davis' Birmingham are also coming off a defeat, a 2-0 loss last month at 2023-24 champions Leicester City. The Foxes scored either side of the break as Birmingham's unbeaten start to the campaign ended.

Following the defeat, the Blues are 10th in the points table, with seven points from four games, winning two.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips of the Stoke-Birmingham Championship clash at the Bet365 Stadium:

Stoke City vs Birmingham City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 111 meetings across competitions, Stoke lead Birmingham 45-40 but lost their last matchup, 2-1 at home in the Championship in January 2024.

Stoke have won only once in eight meetings with Birmingham, all in the Championship, losing thrice.

Stoke have won two of their last five home games across competitions, including both this season, losing thrice.

Birmingham have won four of their last five road outings across competitions, losing once, with that loss coming in their most recent game this season.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Stoke: L-L-W-W-W; Birmingham: L-L-W-W-W

Stoke City vs Birmingham City prediction

Both sides have had decent starts to the season, especially newly promoted Birmingham, who are back in the second tier after a year's absence, winning League One.

Stoke have a narrow head-to-head lead over Birmingham but haven't had much success against the Blues in recent meetings. The Potters are winless in four home league games, losing the last two, since winning 2-0 in the Championship in July 2020.

Both sides are riding two-game losing streaks across competitions, but expect the more in-form Potters to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Birmingham City

Stoke City vs Birmingham City betting tips

Tip-1: Stoke to win

Tip-2: Birmingham to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five matchups have had at least two goals.)

