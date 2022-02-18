Stoke City vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Stoke City host Birmingham City at the Bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

The Potters were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest in their last outing, their second draw in three games.

They're in 13th place with 43 points from 30 games.

Birmingham haven't covered themselves in glory either, languishing in 18th place with 36 points from 32 games.

The Blues recently ended their run of four winless games with a 3-0 win over Luton Town last Saturday.

Stoke City vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

There have been 106 games between the sides before, with Stoke winning 44 times and losing to Birmingham on 36 occasions.

However, when the sides clashed in the reverse fixture in August, they played out a goalless draw.

The Potters have won only one of their last eight league games against the Blues - a 2-0 home victory back in July 2020.

Birmingham have also kept a clean sheet in a staggering 11 of their last 15 league clashes with Stoke.

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Stoke City vs Birmingham City Team News

Stoke City

Michael O'Neill could play the same XI that drew with Nottingham Forest in their last game, with Sam Clucas the only player who could earn a recall.

Tyrese Campbell is edging closer to recovery, but this game might have come too soon for him.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Birmingham City

Barring any late fitness issues, manager Lee Bowyer could also field the same Blues XI that crushed Luton Town last time.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Stoke City vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Stoke City (4-3-3): Josef Bursik (GK); Ben Wilmot, Phil Jagielka, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Josh Tymon; Lewis Baker, Joe Allen, Nick Powell; Jacob Brown, Josh Maja, Jaden Philogene-Bidace.

Birmingham City (3-4-1-2): Neil Etheridge (GK); Maxime Colin, Teden Mengi, Kristian Pedersen; Jordan Graham, Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods, Jeremie Bela; Juninho Bacuna; Lyle Taylor, Onel Hernandez.

Stoke City vs Birmingham City Prediction

The Blues have dominated the fixture in the last few seasons but their form of late hasn't inspired hope. The Potters, meanwhile, have fared relatively better and should come away with all three points here.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Birmingham City

Edited by Manas Mitul