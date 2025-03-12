Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers bring round 37 of the EFL Championship to an end when they square off at the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday. Both sides have seen their form take a dip in recent weeks and will be looking to find their feet here.

Stoke City failed to stop the rot in the bottom half of the table as they suffered a 3-2 defeat against high-flying Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena last Saturday.

The Potters have gone four back-to-back games without a win, losing three and picking up one draw since a 3-1 victory over Swansea City at the bet365 Stadium on February 15.

With 36 points from 36 EFL Championship matches, Stoke City are currently 20th in the league standings, just one point above the dreaded bottom three.

Like the home side, Blackburn Rovers failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Derby County when the two sides squared off at Pride Park.

Valérien Ismael’s men have now lost two of their most recent three outings — with a 1-1 draw against Norwich City at Ewood Park on March 1 sandwiched between the two defeats.

Blackburn have picked up 52 points from their 36 league matches to sit ninth in the standings, four points behind sixth-placed Coventry City in the final playoff spot.

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 46 wins from the last 104 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Blackburn Rovers boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Stoke City have picked up five fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Stoke City are unbeaten in five of their most recent six Championship home games, claiming two wins and three draws since December 29.

Blackburn Rovers have won just one of their last eight league games on the road while losing six and claiming one draw since December 21.

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Stoke and Blackburn have struggled to get going of late and will be looking to secure maximum points in this one. While visitors are slight favourites, we predict the Potters will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Stoke’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

