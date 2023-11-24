Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Stoke City will welcome Blackburn Rovers to the Bet365 Stadium for an EFL Championship matchday 17 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Coventry City a fortnight ago.

Blackburn Rovers, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Preston North End. Alan Browne broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 35th minute, while Sammie Szmodics drew the game level four minutes into the second half. Liam Lindsay scored the match-winner on the stroke of fulltime.

The defeat saw The Riversiders drop to 12th spot in the table, having garnered 22 points from 16 games. Stoke City are 14th with 21 points to show for their efforts in 16 games.

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 101 occasions in the past. Blackburn Rovers have 44 wins to their name, Stoke City were victorious in 40 previous games, while 17 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2023 when Stoke claimed a 3-2 home victory.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games produced less than three goals.

Six of Blackburn Rovers' last eight away games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Six of Stoke City's last seven games, including each of the last four, have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Stoke City have failed to score before halftime in eight of their last 10 home league games.

Blackburn Rovers have won each of their last three away league games.

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

The international break arguably came at the wrong time for Stoke City, with Alex Neil's side having gone unbeaten in their last five league games. Defensive resoluteness has been their trump card, with the Potters having not conceded a league goal in over 400 minutes.

Blackburn Rovers have blown hot and cold throughout the season but their away form in recent weeks has been impressive. Stoke's struggles in attack could be detrimental to their push for a playoff spot and this is an issue that needs to be addressed.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals