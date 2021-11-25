Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers will battle for three points in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

Just one point separates the two sides in what is a clash between the two playoff rivals. The home side currently sit in sixth place, having garnered 31 points from 19 matches.

Blackburn Rovers are one point behind them and will usurp their hosts with a victory.

Stoke City come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Bristol City. Tyreeq Bakinson's first-half strike guided the Robins to all three points.

Blackburn secured maximum points in a comfortable 4-0 home win over Peterborough United. Ben Brereton scored a brace in the rout while Joe Rothwell provided two assists.

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 97 occasions in the past and Blackburn Rovers have a superior record with 43 wins to their name.

Stoke City were victorious on 37 occasions while 17 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January when goals from Nick Powell and John Buckley saw both sides play out a 1-1 draw.

Stoke City form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Blackburn Rovers form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Stoke City

Harry Souttar (ACL), Abdallah Sima (groin), Josef Bursik (muscle), Sam Clucas (thigh), Nick Powell (leg) and Jordan Thompson (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Midfielder Joe Allen is suspended due to the red card he received against Bristol City. Sam Surridge will also remain suspended due to his red card against Peterborough.

Injuries: Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima, Josef Bursik, Jordan Thompson, Sam Clucas, Nick Powell

Suspension: Joe Allen, Sam Surridge

Blackburn Rovers

Bradley Dack (knee) and Ian Poveda (ankle) are both unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Bradley Dack, Ian Poveda

Suspension: None

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Adam Davies (GK); Leo Ostigard, Danny Batth, Ben Wilmot; Josh Tymon, Mario Vrancic, Alfie Doughty, Romaine Sawyers, Tom Smith; Steven Fletcher, Jacob Brown

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Thomas Kaminski (GK); Tayo Edun, Scott Wharton, Hayden Carter, Tyler Magloire; Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis; John Buckley, Reda Khadra, Tyrhys Dolan; Ben Brereton

Stoke City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

The two sides are in almost identical form and will not want to lose points to a direct rival in the race for promotion.

This could see both managers apply more caution to their play and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

