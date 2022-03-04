Stoke City vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Former Premier League sides Stoke City and Blackpool take each other on in a Championship clash on Sunday.

Both teams have flattered to deceive this season and find themselves mid-table in the Championship with just a point separating them.

The Seasiders are 14th with 45 points but their hosts have a game in hand and will leapfrog their rivals should they win this weekend.

Blackpool FC @BlackpoolFC The Seasiders make their first league trip to



Some memorable games at the bet365 Stadium in recent years.



#UTMP The Seasiders make their first league trip to @stokecity for the first time since 2010 this weekend.Some memorable games at the bet365 Stadium in recent years. 🔜 The Seasiders make their first league trip to @stokecity for the first time since 2010 this weekend.Some memorable games at the bet365 Stadium in recent years.🍊 #UTMP https://t.co/yZPLDtoMK3

Stoke City vs Blackpool Head to Head

The two have played against each other 67 times in the past and are evenly matched in terms of victories. Stoke have prevailed 26 times over Blackpool, while the latter have come out victorious 22 times in previous meetings. Nine games have ended in draws.

Stoke City form guide (Championship): L-L-D-D-W

Blackpool form guide (Championship): W-L-D-L-D

Stoke City vs Blackpool team news

Stoke City

Long-term absentees, centre-back Harry Souttar (cruciate ligament rupture) and right winger Abdallah Sima (groin injury) will miss this encounter.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima

Suspended: None

Blackpool

Center-forward Shayne Lavery has been out since October and is yet to return to full fitness. Also out is midfielder Grant Ward, who hasn't played for the club since August last year.

Injured: Grant Ward, Shayne Lavery, Chris Maxwell

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Blackpool predicted XI

Stoke City (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; Taylor Harwood-Bellis, James Chester, Liam Moore; Josh Tymon, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen, Romaine Sawyers, Tommy Smith; Josh Maja, Nick Powell

Blackpool (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; Dujon Sterling, Jordan Thorniley, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel; Josh Bowler, Kenny Dougall, Kevin Stewart, CJ Hamilton; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Stoke City vs Blackpool prediction

It's fair to say that this season has been a disappointment for both sides, who would have harbored playoff aspirations when things kicked off . The Potters were in the thick of things up top for a while but have imploded significantly despite having an array of stars at their disposal. They need a mini-miracle to reignite hopes of promotion.

They did show some fight against Premier League side Crystal Palace in a narrow loss in the FA Cup in their last game, but are coming off two losses in the Championship.

Blackpool thumped Reading 4-1 in their last game but the result flattered them a bit. In what promises to be a cagey affair, we are going with a score draw.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Blackpool

Edited by Peter P