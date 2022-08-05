Stoke City vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Stoke City host Blackpool at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday in the second matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-23 season, looking to recover from their opening day loss.

The Potters were beaten 2-0 by Millwall courtesy of a brace from Charlie Cresswell.

Blackpool, meanwhile, overcame Reading 1-0 as Callum Connolly's ninth-minute strike was enough to secure all three points on the first day of the campaign.

Stoke City vs Blackpool Head-To-Head

There have been 74 previous clashes between the sides, with Stoke City winning 31 times and losing to Blackpool on 23 occasions.

Last season, the away team won 1-0 in both league games, with Stoke winning at Blackpool and then vice versa.

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): L

Blackpool Form Guide (all competitions): W

Stoke City vs Blackpool Team News

Stoke City

Nick Powell and Harry Souttar are injured and will remain sidelined, while Ben Wilmot will likely miss the clash too after picking up a knock on the opening day.

Jack Brown, who struck 13 goals in the Championship last season, came off the bench last time out and will be gunning for a start on Saturday.

Injured: Nick Powell, Harry Souttar, Ben Wilmot

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Blackpool

The Tangerines are blighted by a host of injury concerns as Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Doug Tharme, Jake Beesley, Keshi Anderson and Luke Garbutt are all injured.

James Husband is also doubtful.

On the bright side, Richard Keogh returns from a knock of his own and is likely to play a part here.

Injured: Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Doug Tharme, Jake Beesley, Keshi Anderson, Luke Garbutt

Suspended: None

Doubtful: James Husband

Stoke City vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Stoke City (3-5-2): Josef Bursik; Connor Taylor, Phil Jagielka, Aden Flint; Harry Clarke, Josh Laurent, Sam Clucas, Lewis Baker, Josh Tymon; Tyrese Campbell, Jacob Brown.

Blackpool (4-3-3): Daniel Grimshaw; Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh, Dominic Thompson; Matty Virtue, Lewis Fiorini, Sonny Carey; Josh Bowler, Jerry Yates, Gary Madine.

Stoke City vs Blackpool Prediction

Stoke will be looking to make up for the opening day upset with a win in their first home game of the season.

Blackpool, however, can be a hard nut to crack when they're playing away from home and could hold them to a draw.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-2 Blackpool

