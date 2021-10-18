Stoke City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to make it three wins on the trot and extend their lead at the top of the EFL Championship table, Bournemouth visit the bet365 Stadium to take on Stoke City on Tuesday.

The hosts, on the other hand, head into the game off the back of a defeat against Sheffield United and will be looking to quickly return to winning ways.

Stoke City were denied a second win on the bounce last Saturday when they threw away a one-goal lead before falling to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Prior to that, Michael O'Neill's men extended their unbeaten streak to four across all competitions courtesy of a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on home turf.

With 21 points from 12 outings, Stoke City are currently fifth in the EFL Championship table, one point above Huddersfield Town in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth continued their charge for the title last time out when they claimed a 2-0 victory at Bristol City.

Scott Parker’s men are now the only side yet to taste defeat in the division this term, picking up eight wins and four draws from their 12 games.

The Cherries, who currently sit at the top of the pile, head into Tuesday’s game on a two-game winning streak and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

Stoke City vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Stoke City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 14 wins from the last 30 meetings between the two sides. Bournemouth have picked up nine wins in that time, while seven games have ended in draws.

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Stoke City vs Bournemouth Team News

Stoke City

Tyrese Campbell, Abdallah Sima, Morgan Fox and Alfie Doughty are presently injured and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell, Abdallah Sima, Morgan Fox, Alfie Doughty

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

The Cherries will be without Lewis Cook and Junior Stanilas, who have both been ruled out through injuries. David Brooks will continue his spell on the sidelines after the Welsh midfielder was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Injured: Lewis Cook, Junior Stanilas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: David Brooks

Stoke City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Adam Davies; James Chester, Harry Souttar, Ben Wilmot; Josh Tymon, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen, Tom Smith; Mario Vrancic, Nick Powell; Jacob Brown

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Travers; Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Leif Davis; Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Ben Pearson; Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Emiliano Marcondes

Stoke City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Stoke City have turned their home ground into a fortress this season and have won all but one of their six games with a 1-1 draw against Barnsley being the only exception.

The visitors are also unbeaten away from home so far and we expect a thrilling contest between the sides. We are tipping a share of the spoils between the two equally solid sides.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Bournemouth

