Stoke City vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Brentford will be looking to continue a good start to their 2021-22 season when they travel to the Britannia Stadium to take on Stoke City in a League Cup fixture on Wednesday.

Brentford are coming off a 2-1 loss against Leicester City. James Maddison bagged the winner in the 74th minute after Mathias Jorgensen had equalized following Youri Tielemans' stunning opener in the 14th minute. They are 12th in the Premier League table, with 12 points from nine games.

Brentford secured a 7-0 win over Oldham Athletic to progress to the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Stoke City secured a 3-1 win over Premier League club Watford in their League Cup third-round game, setting up a meeting with Brentford. They lost 2-1 to Millwall in their last game in the league and currently sit in ninth spot in the Championship.

Stoke City vs Brentford Head-to-Head

Stoke City and Brentford have played 15 matches against each other so far. Stoke have won six games, while the Londoners have prevailed on six occasions. Three matches have ended in stalemates.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-1 win for Brentford.

Stoke City form (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Brentford form (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Stoke City vs Brentford Team News

Stoke City

Tommy Smith, Sam Clucas and Nick Powell are expected to be sidelined with injuries, forcing Michael O'Neill to play a bunch of players who featured at the weekend.

Injured: Tommy Smith, Sam Clucas, and Nick Powell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford

Shandon Baptiste and Yoann Wissa have been sidelined, but Thomas Frank's side are set to be boosted by Vitaly Janelt's return.

Kristoffer Ajer should be back in the starting lineup, while Marcus Forss is expected to replace Ivan Toney in the attack.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste and Yoann Wissa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Brentford Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Adam Davies; James Chester, Harry Souttar, Ben Wilmot; Josh Tymon, Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Tom Smith; Mario Vrancic, Jacob Brown

Brentford Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Forss

Stoke City vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford have looked extremely assured at the back and fairly creative upfront, and there is little doubt they will progress to the next round of the EFL Cup by beating Stoke City on Wednesday.

Prediction: Stoke City 0-3 Brentford

