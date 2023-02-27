Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2023

Stoke City will host Brighton & Hove Albion at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday in the last 16 of the 2022-23 FA Cup campaign.

The home side kicked off their FA Cup campaign with a 3-0 away win over Hartlepool United featuring a Jacob Brown strike and two own goals.

They then hosted Stevenage in the next round of the competition and picked up a deserved 3-1 win, with three different players getting on the scoresheet.

Brighton thrashed Middlesbrough 5-1 away from home in their first cup game of the season, with the Seagulls boasting four different goalscorers, including World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who netted a brace.

They then picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Liverpool in the next round, with Kaoru Mitoma scoring a brilliant winner to secure progress.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Stoke and Brighton. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won nine times.

There have been 16 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last 10 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2002.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 10 games in this fixture.

The Potters have picked up 19 points on home turf in the league this season, the third-fewest in the Championship so far.

The Seagulls have picked up 18 points away from home in the league this season. Only the top three teams in the Premier League standings have picked up more.

Brighton have scored 39 league goals this season, the highest of all the teams outside the Champions League spots in the Premier League table.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Stoke have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last six matches. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home matches and will be hopeful of a result here.

Brighton's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

