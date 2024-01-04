Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Stoke City will host Brighton & Hove Albion at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 FA Cup campaign.

The home side have endured a disappointing run of form in the EFL Championship of late and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week. They held on for a goalless draw against Ipswich Town in their last game and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

Brighton & Hove Albion have had mixed results of late but remain hopeful of securing European football at the end of the Premier League campaign. They played out a goalless draw against West Ham United last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but could not find a way past Alphonse Areola in the opposition goal.

The visitors made it to the semifinals of the competition last season before losing on penalties to Manchester United and will be hoping they can go all the way this time around.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Stoke and Brighton. The hosts have won 16 of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a cup clash back in February last year which the Premier League outfit won 1-0, ending a 10-game winless run in this fixture.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Stoke are the third-lowest-scoring side in the English second-tier this season with a goal tally of 25.

Four of the Seagulls' five league defeats this season have come on the road.

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Stoke are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last 12 matches. They have picked up four draws and two losses in their last six games at the bet365 Stadium and will be desperate to return to winning ways here.

Brighton have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three matches and have lost just one of their last seven. They have struggled for results on the road of late but should have more than enough to win this one.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches)