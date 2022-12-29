Stoke City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2022

Stoke City will host Burnley at the bet365 Stadium on Friday in another round of Championship football.

The home side have struggled to string together a consistent run of results this season but have now begun picking up points to avoid an impending relegation battle. They played out a 2-2 draw against newly-promoted Rotherham United in their last game, falling behind twice and coming back to draw level on both occasions.

Burnley, meanwhile, are enjoying life under manager Vincent Kompany and are now going full steam ahead in the promotion race. They picked up a clinical 3-0 win over Birmingham City in their last game, with Anass Zaroury and Connor Roberts getting on the scoresheet in the first half before Nathan Tella came off the bench to wrap up the points.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 50 points from 24 games. They will aim to continue their good run of form when they play this weekend to strengthen their grip at the top.

Stoke City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 111 meetings between Stoke and Burnley. The hosts have won 46 of those games, while the visitors have won 39 times. There have been 26 draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture and their last five matches across all competitions.

Burnley have picked up 19 points on the road in the league this season. Only Preston North End (21) and Sheffield United (23) have picked up more.

Stoke have picked up 12 points on home turf this season, the third-fewest in the Championship this season.

The Clarets are the most prolific side in the English second tier this season, with a goal tally of 49.

Stoke City vs Burnley Prediction

Stoke City are undefeated in their last three league games and their last four across all competitions. They have, however, won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Burnley have won five of their last six games across all competitions. They have lost just one of their last nine away league games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-3 Burnley

Stoke City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes