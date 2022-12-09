Stoke City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10th 2022

Stoke City and Cardiff City go head-to-head at the Bet365 Stadium as the EFL Championship returns to action on Saturday.

The game has all the makings of a proper contest as both sides head into the weekend separated by just one point just above the relegation zone.

Stoke City FC @stokecity Tap here to secure your tickets for this weekend's fixture against Cardiff City Tap here to secure your tickets for this weekend's fixture against Cardiff City ⬇️

Stoke City picked up a morale-boosting result during the World Cup break as they secured a 2-1 friendly victory over Premier League side Nottingham Forest last Friday.

Manager Alex Neil will hope that result can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as his side now return to the EFL Championship, where they have lost five of their last seven matches.

With 25 points from 21 games, Stoke City are currently 17th in the league table, two points and two places above Saturday’s visitors.

Like the hosts, Cardiff City have also struggled for results in the league as they have lost six of their most recent eight outings.

Their underwhelming campaign has been down to their lack of firepower in attack, where they hold the league’s poorest record with just 17 goals scored so far.

However, the Bluebirds head into the weekend off a 3-1 friendly victory over Aston Villa on November 30 and will look to build on that result.

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 51 encounters between the sides, Stoke City hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cardiff City have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 different occasions.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in their last four matches against the home side, claiming two wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in April 2020.

Stoke City head into the weekend on a run of two wins from their last seven Championship matches, while losing five outings in that time.

Cardiff City have also lost three of their last four league outings, with a 1-0 victory at Sunderland on November 5 being the exception.

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Prediction

With just two points and two places separating Stoke City and Cardiff City in the league table, we anticipate an action-packed contest with both sides going all out for the victory. Cardiff have enjoyed the better of this fixture in recent years and we are backing them to claim a slender victory once again.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-2 Cardiff City

Stoke City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cardiff City

Tip 2: First to score - Cardiff City (Stoke City have conceded first in six of their last eight outings)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes