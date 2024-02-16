Stoke City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Stoke City and Coventry City square off at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Sky Blues have failed to win their last three away games across all competitions and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Stoke City turned in a resilient team display on Wednesday as they held firm to see out a narrow 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers on home turf.

This was a much-needed respite for Steven Schumacher’s side, who were beginning to look over their shoulders in the bottom end of the table after losing their previous four outings.

With 35 points from 32 matches, Stoke are currently 19th in the Championship table, level on points with 18th-placed Birmingham City and six points above the drop zone.

Elsewhere, English defender Liam Kitching came up clutch for Coventry City as he netted a 96th-minute equaliser to hand them a 2-2 draw against Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday.

Mark Robins’ men have now gone unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 matches across all competitions — claiming nine wins and six draws — a run which has seen them reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

With 48 points from 32 matches, Coventry City are currently sixth in the league table, only above seventh-placed Norwich City on goal difference.

Stoke City vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Stoke City and Coventry City claiming 30 wins each in their 71 encounters since September 1911.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in seven of their last eight games against Stoke City, picking up four wins and three draws since January 2018.

Stoke have won just one of their last 10 home matches across all competitions while losing five and picking up four draws since the start of November.

Coventry are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven away games, claiming three wins and three draws since mid-December.

Stoke City vs Coventry City Prediction

Buoyed by their midweek victory over QPR, Stoke City will head into the weekend with renewed belief as they look to further steer clear of the relegation zone. However, we see Schumacher’s men struggling against a well-drilled Coventry City side who have lost just once in their last 16 matches since early December.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Coventry City

Stoke City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 encounters)