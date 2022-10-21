Stoke City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

Stoke City will host Coventry City at the bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 22), looking to bounce back from their latest setback.

The Potters saw their three-game unbeaten run end following a 1-0 loss to Rotherham United in midweek. Oliver Rothbone's sixth-minute strike was enough to sink the hosts, who succumbed to their sixth defeat in 15 games.

The loss means Stoke remain 16th in the league standings with 19 points, six clear of Coventry, who are languishing at second from bottom in the relegation zone.

The Sky Blues started their campaign with seven winless games, including four defeats from their opening five games. However, their form has improved lately, losing just once in their last seven outings, winning thrice, including their last two.

Stoke City vs Coventry City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 68 clashes between the two teams, and the spoils are closely shared with 29 wins for each team.

Stoke last beat Coventry in April 2008 - a 2-1 victory away from home in the Championship. Since then, there have been five clashes between them, with Coventry winning thrice

This fixture last season at Stoke ended in a 1-1 draw.

Coventry are unbeaten in their last three away games in the league against Stoke since a 1-0 defeat in November 2006 under Micky Adams.

The Potters have lost three last five home league games and could lose in consecutive games there for the first time since March.

Coventry have kept clean sheets in their last three away league games and last achieved a run of four shoutouts in April 2015 in League One.

The Sky Blues have never kept four clean sheets in a row away from home in the Championship.

Coventry manager Mark Robins is yet to beat a team manager by Alex Neil in the league, losing 2-0 to Preston in December 2020 and drawing 1-1 withSunderland last year.

Stoke City vs Coventry City Prediction

Stoke have a poor record against Coventry in recent years. Even though the Sky Blues are in the relegation zone right now, their form has improved lately. It could be a close affair, and the two teams could play out a draw.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-2 Coventry City

Stoke City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

