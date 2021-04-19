Stoke City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Stoke City will trade tackles with Coventry City at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday, with three points at stake in the EFL Championship.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a goalless draw at home to Preston North End. Coventry City were 2-0 victors over Barnsley; goals from Dominic Hyam and Matt Godden helped the Sky Blues secure the win.

That win helped the West Midlands outfit boost their survival hopes. They now sit in 18th spot, nine points above the relegation zone.

Stoke City are more comfortable in 12th place, with 56 points accrued from 46 games played to date.

Stoke City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

This will be the 66th meeting between the sides and they have an almost identical head-to-head record.

Stoke City have a slightly better record with 29 wins, while Coventry City have 27 wins to their name. The two sides shared the spoils in nine previous games.

Their most recent meeting came on Boxing Day 2020 when they played out a goalless draw.

Stoke City's draw with Preston made it three games without a win, while Coventry City are on a two-game winning run.

Stoke City form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Coventry City form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Stoke City vs Coventry City Team News

Stoke City

The home side have four players sidelined through injury for the visit of Preston North End.

Joe Allen (hamstring), Nathan Collins (foot), Morgan Fox (hamstring) and Tyrese Campbell (knee) are all unavailable.

Furthermore, defender Harry Souttar is suspended for the straight red card he received against Preston North End.

Injuries: Joe Allen, Nathan Collins, Morgan Fox, Tyrese Campbell

Suspension: Harry Souttar

Coventry City

The visitors have four players sidelined through injury. Josh Pask (concussion), Fankaty Dabo (hamstring), Ben Sheaf (hip) and Jodi Jones (ACL) are all unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Robins.

Injuries: Fankaty Dabo, Ben Sheaf, Jodi Jones, Josh Pask

Suspension: None

Stoke City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Adam Davies (GK): Rhys-Norrington Davies, James Chester, Danny Bath, Tom Smith; Josh Tymon, John Obi Mikel, Sam Clucas; Nick Powell; Christian Norton, Steven Fletcher

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ben Wilson (GK); Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Leo Oestigard; Sam McCallum, Matthew James, Liam Kelly, Julien Da Costa; Gustavo Hamer; Maxime Biamou, Tyler Walker

Stoke City vs Coventry City Prediction

Both sides have relatively compact styles of play, which suggests that this could be a low-scoring affair. The visitors need a few more points to guarantee their safety but Stoke City will also be keen to get back to winning ways.

The hosts have better players and we are predicting a narrow win for the Potters.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Coventry City