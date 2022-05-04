Stoke City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Stoke City will host Coventry City in their final EFL Championship fixture of the season on Saturday.

The Potters have earned a mid-table ranking and still have an outside chance of sneaking into the top 10 if other results go their way. A 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough in midweek diluted those prospects nonetheless.

The visitors come into this fixture knowing that they have a chance of making it to the top 10 if they win the tie and West Brom lose their match.

Stoke City vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

Stoke City boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from their last 66 encounters. Coventry City have picked up one fewer win, while nine games have ended all square.

The last time they played each other, it was Viktor Gyokeres' 68th-minute header which sealed the tie in favor of Coventry.

Coventry City Form Guide: L-D-L-D-W

Stoke City Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L

Stoke City vs Coventry City Team News

Stoke City

Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Jordan Thompson are all still recuperating from injuries and will once again miss the game.

Injured: Harry Souttar, Nick Powell, Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik and Jordan Thompson

Suspended: None

Coventry City

With Ian Maatsen back from injury, Coventry City head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: Ian Maatsen

Suspended: None

Stoke City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jack Bonham; Morgan Fox, Thomas Edwards, Ben Wilmot; Alfie Doughty, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Mario Vrancic, Abdallah Sima; Sam Surridge, Jacob Brown

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson; Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Todd Kane, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Jake Bidwell; Callum O'Hare, Jamie Allen; Matt Godden

Stoke City vs Coventry City Prediction

Both teams have something to play for in this tie after missing out on the playoffs. Coventry came close to sixth-place in the table in late March. However, a disappointing spell of results last month diluted any hopes of a heist.

The hosts, on the other hand, have endured a topsy-turvy season and have once again proved to be far off Premier League status. The Potters, who last played in the English top-flight in the 2017-18 season, have a lot of work to do next season.

Nevertheless, a draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-2 Coventry City

