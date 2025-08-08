Stoke City vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Stoke City take on Derby County in their EFL Championship opener on Saturday. The two teams finished just one point and a place apart in the standings last season, ending just clear of the relegation zone.

Ad

Mark Robins' Stoke finished 18th in the Championship in the previous campaign, with 51 points from 46 games, winning 12, ending two points clear of the drop zone.

The Potters are coming off an underwhelming pre-season, winning two of six games, losing three. Following three successive losses, including a 5-0 shellacking against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool, Robins' side would go unbeaten in their next three, including a 1-0 home win over Burnley at the start of the month.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, John Eustace's Derby are coming off a 19th-placed Championship finish last season, compiling 50 points from 46 games, winning 13, finishing just a point above relegated Luton Town.

The Rams have had a decent pre-season, winning four of six games, losing one. That lone loss was a 2-1 reverse at Burton Albion before Eustace's side bounced back with consecutive wins over Solihull Moors and Atromitos.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips for the Stoke-Derby Championship clash at the Bet365 Stadium.

Ad

Stoke City vs Derby County head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 141 meetings across competitions, Derby lead Stoke 55-44, with their last clash ending goalless in the Championship at Derby in May.

Both teams have won twice each in their last six meetings across competitions.

Stoke have three wins in their last six home games - all in the Championship - losing once (2-0 to Sheffield United).

Derby have also won thrice in their last six road outings - all in the Championship - losing once (1-0 at Swansea City).

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Stoke: D-L-L-W-W; Derby: D-W-W-L-D

Ad

Stoke City vs Derby County prediction

The two teams have had similar previous seasons, but have had contrasting pre-seasons heading into the new campaign. Following a slew of off-season acquisitions, the Potters have a stronger-looking squad.

In terms of head-to-head, though, Derby have a slight advantage, and they are also the more in-form of the two teams, going by pre-season performances. However, the fixture has been tightly contested over the years.

Ad

While Stoke have won twice in their last nine league meetings with Derby, the Rams have won just four times in their last 31 league visits to the Bet365 Stadium, losing 18. Nevertheless, expect a stalemate this weekend.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Derby County

Stoke City vs Derby County betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Derby to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just one in five competitive outings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last eight meetings have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More