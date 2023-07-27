Stoke City vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023

Stoke City wrap up their pre-season on Saturday (July 29) when they host Everton in their final friendly outing at the Bet365 Stadium.

With the new Championship campaign on the horizon, the Potters will look to pick up a morale-boosting result this weekend.

Stoke turned in a resilient team performance on Tuesday, picking up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Burton Albion.

Alex Neil’s side hav gone unbeaten in three of their four pre-season friendlies, winning twice. Stoke kick off their Championship campaign on August 5 against Rotherham United at home.

Meanwhile, Everton’s perfect pre-season record came to an end on Tuesday following a goalless draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Before that, Sean Dyche’s men kicked off their friendlies with a 2-1 win over Stade Nyonnais on July 14, one week before a 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

Everton wrap up their pre-season with a mouth-watering clash against Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon on August 5 before their Premier League opener against Fulham on August 12.

Stoke City vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 65 wins from the last 134 meetings, Everton boast a superior record in the fixture.

Stoke have picked up 35 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 34 occasions.

Everton are unbeaten in five games against the Potters, claiming four wins since a 4-3 loss in December 2015.

Stoke have lost their last four games at the Bet365 Stadium, conceding six goals and scoring twice since a goalless draw against Norwich City on March 18.

Everton are unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning thrice since a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in May.

Stoke City vs Everton Prediction

With the start of the new Championship season on the horizon, expect a full strength Stoke side on Saturday. However, Everton boast the firepower needed to get the job done and should extend their fine pre-season form.

Prediction: Stoke 1-2 Everton

Stoke City vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton

Tip 2: First to score - Everton (The Toffees have opened the scoring in four of their last five meetings with Stoke.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last five clashes.)