Stoke City vs Huddersfield Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Stoke City and Huddersfield Town battle for three points in an EFL Championship round 40 clash on Easter Monday (April 1).

The hosts claimed a routine 2-0 away win over Hull City on Good Friday. Josh Laurent and Ki-Jane Hoever scored second-half goals to help the Potters claim all three points.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 home defeat to Coventry City. Ellis Simms' first-half brace put the visitors on their way to victory. Rhys Healey halved the deficit in the 79th minute before Haji Wright made sure of the result in injury time.

The defeat left the Terriers in 22nd spot in the points table, having garnered 39 points from as many games. Stoke, meanwhile, are 17th with 44 points.

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 84th meeting between the two sides. Stoke lead 32-23.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in September when they cancelled each other out in a 2-2 draw.

Six of their last eight head-to-head games have produced at least three goals, with seven witnessing goals at both ends.

Huddersfield have lost five of their last six head-to-head games at Stoke.

Six of Stoke's last eight league games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Huddersfield are unbeaten in five games played on Easter Monday, winning three.

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Prediction

Stoke boosted their survival hopes with a surprise win at Hull City, which took them five points above the bottom-three. Steven Schumacher's side have alternted between wins and losses in their last six games, and the 39-year-old will hope that the trend will be bucked.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are in the relegation zone and have conceded seven goals across their last two losses. The West Yorkshire outfit have won one of their last 11 away games and are running out of time to avoid the drop.

Expect the hosts to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Stoke 2-0 Huddersfield

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Stoke to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals