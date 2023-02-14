Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15, 2023 

Stoke City will host Huddersfield Town at the bet365 Stadium on Wednesday (February 15) in the Championship.

The hosts have had their struggles this season, finding themselves in the bottom half of the standings, but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. Stoke drew goalless with Hull City in their previous outing at the weekend, struggling to create any tangible chances to get on the scoresheet. Stoke are 19th in the league table with 35 points from 31 games.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have had a near-abysmal campaign and look like a shadow of the team that were on the verge of promotion last season. Their poor run of results prompted the dismissal of manager Mark Fotheringham. They're now in search of a fourth manager in seven months after losing 1-0 to Wigan Athletic last time out.

The visitors are languishing in 23rd place in the standings with just 28 points.

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 81 meetings between Stoke and Huddersfield. The hosts lead 31-23.

The visitors won 3-1 in their last meeting with Stoke, ending a five-game winless run in the fixture.

Stoke are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in the fixture.

Only four of Stoke's nine league wins this season have come at home.

The Terriers have picked up ten points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in the English second tier.

Huddersfield have scored 28 league goals this season. Only Preston North End (27) and Cardiff City (22) have scored fewer.

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Stoke are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven league games. They are, however, unbeaten in their last three games at the bet365 Stadium.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winless run. They are winless in their last five games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Stoke City 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Stoke

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last six matchups.)

