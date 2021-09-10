Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Stoke City host Huddersfield Town at the Bet365 Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, with both sides having solid starts to the season.

Stoke City are currently fifth in the league, having won three of their opening five fixtures. Michael O'Neill's side will be looking to bounce back from their 3-0 loss against Fulham last time out.

The Potters will know that beating Huddersfield will be a tough ask on Saturday.

Huddersfield have also had a strong start to their league campaign and are currently fourth in the league, tied on points with Stoke City. Carlos Corberan's side will be heading into the game off the back of a 4-0 win against Reading and will be looking to replicate their performance on Saturday.

With both sides having similar starts to the season so far, Saturday's matchup is sure to be an exciting one.

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Stoke City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Huddersfield Town only winning one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in January. Steven Fletcher leveled the scoring for Stoke City after Pipa had given Huddersfield the lead in the fifth minute.

Stoke City Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Jordan Rhodes will be a huge miss for Huddersfield

Stoke City

Stoke City have no new injury worries following their 3-0 loss to Fulham last time out. New signings Demeaco Duhaney and Abdallah Sima should make their debuts off the bench on Saturday.

Nick Powell and Tyrese Campbell are still out due to injury.

Injured: Nick Powell, Tyrese Campbell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

Jordan Rhodes is out for the game after suffering a back injury earlier this week. Meanwhile, Josh Ruffels is still unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Injured: Jordan Rhodes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Josh Ruffels

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josef Bursik; Ben Wilmot, Harry Souttar, Leo Ostigard; Josh Tymon, Mario Vrancic, Joe Allen, Sam Clucas, Tom Smith; Jacob Browne, Steven Fletcher

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Levi Colwill, Tom Lees, Matthew Pearson; Harry Toffolo, Lewis O'Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas; Josh Koroma, Danel Sinani, Danny Ward

Stoke City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

It's hard to pick a winner between the two sides given the form they are in. However, Stoke City have a spotless home record this season and that should give them the edge heading into Saturday's fixture.

We predict a tight game with Stoke City coming away with all three points.

Prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Huddersfield Town

