Stoke City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2024

Stoke City and Ipswich Town get underway in the second half of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign when they square off at the bet365 Stadium on New Year’s Day.

It has been a tough festive season for Kieran McKenna’s men who will be looking to end their four-game winless run and continue their quest for automatic promotion.

Stoke City were denied successive wins for the first time since October as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Watford on Friday.

Prior to that, Steven Schumacher’s side snapped their nine-game winless run on Boxing Day courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City at the St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium. With 28 points from 25 matches, Stoke City are currently 19 in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, suffered yet another slip-up in their pursuit of first-placed Leicester City as they played out a somewhat disappointing goalless draw against Queens Park Rangers on Friday.

McKenna’s side have now failed to win their last four outings, picking up three draws and losing once since a 2-1 victory over Watford on December 12.

With 54 points from 25 games, Ipswich Town are currently second in the league standings, eight points adrift of Leicester at the top of the pile.

Stoke City vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The result have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Stoke City and Ipswich Town claiming 29 wins each in their previous 79 meetings.

The Potters are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against Ipswich — claiming four wins and four draws — with a 2-0 loss in August’s reverse fixture being the exception.

McKenna’s men have lost just one of their last eight matches, claiming four wins and three draws since late November.

Stoke City have failed to win their last five home matches, picking up three draws and losing twice since a 1-0 victory over Leeds United on October 25.

Stoke City vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Stoke City and Ipswich Town head into the new year off the back of a contrasting first half of the season, with the Potters scrambling for safety. While both sides have struggled in recent weeks, McKenna’s side boast the firepower needed to turn things around and m we are backing them to claim all three points.

Prediction: Stoke City 0-1 Ipswich Town

Stoke City vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Ipswich to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Stoke’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five clashes between the two sides)